ROYAL WEDDING: Elton John performs for newlyweds at their first reception

Posted 11:54 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06PM, May 19, 2018

Elton John performs in New York City earlier this year. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

LONDON (CNN) — Prince Harry’s friend, Dominic Reid, attended the Royal Couple’s first reception Saturday.

He said Elton John performed three songs for the guests.

“It was a very, very touching reception,” Reid told CNN. “Very private affair. Really nice speech by the Prince of Wales.”

Reid, the CEO of the Invictus Games, also attended the wedding ceremony.

He said Harry and Meghan are “very happy together.”

“They’re very happy in each other’s company,” he said. “They’re very much in love. It’s great to see.”

