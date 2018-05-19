Grand Rapids one of the top cities to start a career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A new study may help future students decide where they want to start a career.

According to Wallet Hub, Grand Rapids has just been named the 10th best city for people to kickstart their career.

What helped was that Grand Rapids was ranked in the top 30-cities for most affordable housing.

The city also say a consistent increase in the number of people getting jobs.

Salt Lake City, Utah and Orlando, Florida came in first and second place.

