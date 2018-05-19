Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety accepting applications

Posted 10:32 PM, May 19, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are considering a career in law enforcement, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for new recruits.

Candidates will have to complete a written test, background check, physical exam, and several interviews.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to prove you’re a U.S. citizen, have a high school or GED diploma, and a valid driver’s license.

Applicants do not need to have certification, the department will sponsor new employees for police academy, and fire training.

The window to get your name in the hat will close on May 29th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s