Light scattered showers Saturday throughout West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN –We will have light rain showers mainly throughout the first half of the day scattered through town. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but near average for this time of year. Cloud cover will stick around into the afternoon and evening with calmer winds.

Tonight if you are heading to the Whitecaps game, it will be dry and cool with temperatures in the middle 60s and cloudy conditions that will continue through the overnight hours.

West Michigan in total will see about a half a inch of rainfall from this system as Sunday looks to be mainly dry. A possible shower or two especially in the morning hours can be seen. The next more prominent round of showers arrives overnight Sunday into Monday with the chance for some thunder.

We will hold on to the light scattered rain showers into the early portions of Monday before drying out for the middle of the week. Mid-week we will have warmer temperatures and sunshine all before rain and storm chances arrive to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend.