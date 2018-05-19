× One person hospitalized after Zeeland Township crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash in Ottawa County has led to one person being sent to a hospital.

It happened around 10:19 p.m. Saturday, at 9084 Adams Street in Zeeland Township.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 a female was injured, and taken to a hospital – but the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Police blocked off 88th Avenue at Adams Street – just east of the crash scene – while emergency crews responded.

The scene was starting to clear around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.