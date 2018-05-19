Vehicle strikes pedestrian in northeast Kent County

Posted 10:47 PM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:02PM, May 19, 2018

FOX 17 image shot by Dino Kahrimanovic

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Kent County Dispatch Authority says at least one person was injured late Saturday night when a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

It happened around 10 p.m., at 1264 Lincoln Lake Avenue, near MacClean Street NE, in Oakfield Township. That’s in northeast Kent County, north of 14 Mile Road.

The County Dispatch tells FOX 17 the pedestrian – a man – was seriously injured. And the Lincoln Lake/MacClean intersection was shut down around 10:17 p.m.

More specific details were not immediately available.

