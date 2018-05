× Annual “Blessing of the Bike” Ride

BALDWIN, Mich. — Dozens of bikers are descending on West Michigan to take part in three decade old festival.

The ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ ride kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Fox Powersports in Wyoming.

Bikers will be riding all the way up to Baldwin, for motorcycle awareness month.

There will be free donuts and coffee for the riders before takeoff.

For more information visit puremichigan.org.