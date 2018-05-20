Police: Man purposefully drives car into restaurant, kills 2

Posted 6:38 PM, May 20, 2018, by

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man intentionally drove his car into a North Carolina restaurant, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others.

The Bessemer City Police Department said in a news release that preliminary evidence indicated that the man purposely drove his vehicle into the Surf and Turf Lodge about noon Sunday.

Killed was 26-year-old Katelyn Tyler Self, the daughter of the driver and a Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Authorities haven’t released the name of the second person who died.

Police say Roger Self has been arrested. The Gaston Gazette identified him as a businessman from Dallas, North Carolina.

Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis Jr. says the car went fully inside the restaurant.

Bessemer City is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Charlotte.

1 Comment