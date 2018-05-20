Woman likely saves her children from an attempted child abduction in Branch County

BETHEL, TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a woman likely saved her children from an attempted child abduction Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Cranson Road in Branch County’s Bethel Township.

According to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office, two 7-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy were approached by four males in possibly an older model silver or gray Toyota or Mazda 4-door while they were playing outside. The children’s mother reportedly saw driver attempt to get the girls to approach the car. The driver allegedly waved before driving off.

Police weren’t able to give out a likely license plate number or locate the suspect vehicle.

Investigators say there have been no other similar incidents reported in the area.

If you have any information, call the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 278-2325 ext. 2173 or 2242.