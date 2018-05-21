Changes coming to Social Security benefits by 2022

Posted 5:45 AM, May 21, 2018, by

(FOX NEWS) — Big changes are coming to the nearly 23 million people receiving Social Security benefits.

By 2022, Social Security will be paying out more than it takes in.

This could mean cuts as much as 23 percent in order to keep payouts going through 2091, if Congress doesn’t take stronger measures.

The department blames longer lifespans, lower interest rates, and more baby boomers entering the system.

Again, these changes won’t be implemented until as early as 20-22.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s