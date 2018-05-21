The 5th annual “Lids for Kids” Bike Helmet Giveaway and Bike Safety Event will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon at Garfield Park. Children can stop by the park, receive a free bike helmet and have it custom fitted by trained volunteers. After all, a properly fitted helmet is the most important tool in preventing a brain injury if you are in a bike accident.

Last year, we gave away 376 bicycle helmets, and we hope to give away even more this year!

Plus, children can meet local firefighters, tour a fire engine and register to win free bikes, museum passes and certificates to family-friendly food and entertainment venues. Boston Square Community Bikes will provide minor bike repair.

The Grand Rapids event is sponsored by the Sinas Dramis Law Firm and the Brain Injury Association of Michigan. Community partners include Grand Rapids Public Schools, FOX 17, the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Hope Network, and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Learn more at www.lidsforkidsmi.org and at https://www.facebook.com/lidsforkidsmichigan/.