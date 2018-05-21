Michigan trooper, K9, injured when DUI driver strikes patrol car

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan state trooper was treated for minor injuries after a woman suspected of drunk driving crashed into his parked patrol car.

Michigan State Police tweeted that Trooper Matt Unterbrink was assisting another officer by using his car to block traffic on Interstate 96 when his vehicle was struck in the rear.

State police said Unterbrink was treated for unspecified injuries and released. He and his canine partner, Boz, are expected to return to work in a few days.

The accident occurred late Saturday or early Sunday, though state police did not specify a time.

The woman driving the vehicle was arrested for drunk driving and Sunday afternoon was being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Children who were in the car at the time were released to family.