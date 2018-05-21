Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. An eyesore on Grand Rapids' west side has new life, now called Muse GR.

It was once a boarded up adult bookstore, but now it's an interactive art gallery owned by Stephen and Taylor Smith.

The couple purchased the rundown building, and began renovations back in 2016. People will be able to use the gallery to host events, take a class or workshop, or schedule a photo-shoot.

Muse GR is located on Leonard Street on the west side, across from Arnie's.

2. Foodies were in heaven as thousands headed to downtown Grand Rapids for the second annual Roll'n Out Food Truck Fest on Sunday.

There were dozens of different trucks with plenty of culinary creations including donuts, rolled ice cream, wood fired pizza, and barbecue ribs.

Organizers hope to make next year's rally even bigger, and bring in more food trucks from across West Michigan.

3. It's the end of an era for a popular event in Grand Haven. Sunday marked the last day ever for the Great Lakes Kite Festival, which has brought people in from all over the world for the past 30 years.

Kites of all shapes and sizes have been featured over the decades. Organizers haven't said why they decided to end the festival for good.

4. As motorcyclists get their bikes on the road, a lot of them gathered for a kick-off to the riding season at the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

It started back in 1972 with just four bikes and eight riders. Since then, it's grown over the past 40 years to include thousands of people from around Michigan.

For those who attend, it's a chance to come together with fellow bikers and receive a blessing for not only themselves, but their bikes too.

Participants say they hope people who don't ride take something away from the event too, bringing awareness to all drivers that looking out for bikes can save lives.

5. Floating water parks are now a thing here in Michigan. As state parks plan to open up this week, three of them will have floating water parks.

People were stoked to see the one last summer on Lake Michigan in Whiting, Indiana. Now the family can enjoy them in Livingston, Oakland, and Marquette Counties.

The parks all open on Friday, with ticket prices varying. Keep in mind, a state recreation passport is required to get into most state parks.