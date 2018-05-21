Police: No foul play suspected in death of woman found in creek

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming police say that foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in a creek last week.

The woman’s body was found in Buck Creek Friday night near 54th Street and Clay Avenue.

The medical examiner performed an autopsy on the woman Monday, but official results have not yet been released. Police say based on preliminary reports, foul play is not suspected.

The woman’s identity is not yet being released. The official cause of her death may not be available for weeks.