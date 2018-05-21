Summer Safety Week: Finding the perfect babysitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Summer vacation is right around the corner, which has a lot of parents wanting to make sure their kids have some supervision while they're at work. Picking a babysitter is not an easy task and can be a hard and scary responsibility for some parents.

Experts say it's all about taking the time to find that perfect fit for your family.

There are many places to search for a babysitter, from a babysitter job board or a list from your pediatrician`s office, but using a reference is by far the best option.

Jennifer Hoekstra, the Helen DeVos Children's hospital injury prevention specialist says parents need to compare similar family circumstances when using personal references for babysitters.

Looking for a babysitter should feel like searching for a potential employee. Making sure to interview the right candidate, ask the right questions and even schedule a trial visit with your children.

"So having a list of questions and making sure you are asking the same questions of each babysitter and trusting your gut a lot...it really does come down to that", said Hoekstra.

Parents must trust their gut and not feel obligated to chose the first babysitter they interview. It's about knowing your children`s needs and making sure the babysitter has their best interest at heart. Having numerous certifications is not a must have but babysitters should be able to prepare and respond to anything. Hoekstra says first aid care with cuts and bruises is more common with kids than life threatening scenarios. Each family has individual needs whether its food allergies or house hold rules for electronics and bed time. Everything needs to be clear on exactly what is expected while parents are gone.

"As a babysitter its okay to ask questions if your not confident that you have what you need to do your job", says Hoekstra, "Maybe you aren`t sure if there is a first aid kit or maybe your not sure how to work the can opener that`s sitting on the counter its okay to ask those questions."

Both parents and babysitters need to have open and honest communication in order to feel comfortable, confident and stay credible to ensure the children have the best care.

If you are interested in taking one of these babysitting classes, there are a few opportunities across West Michigan. The YMCA in Grand Rapids is hosting a class next month and The American Red Cross is also offering classes.