Tigers GM, Al Avila, makes annual trip to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Tigers General Manager, Al Avila, arrived in West Michigan this week for his annual trip to visit the Whitecaps organization.

Avila talked about the strength of the prospects in the organizaiton right now such as Whitecaps' pitcher Matt Manning and the way Ron Gardenhire has helped the Tigers remain focused while also enjoying the game and having fun.

