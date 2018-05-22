Business taking proactive approach to protecting employees

Posted 7:25 AM, May 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:35AM, May 22, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- After an armed robbery at a West Michigan gas station turned deadly, we are hearing from employees at an area business that is working to prevent such a tragedy.

Not too far from the Marathon gas station at 28th Street and Buchanan is another business, Casa La Parrot.

Some of the employees we talked to say they remember going into the gas station and seeing the victim is this case, identified by family members as 49-year-old Shannon Schoen, every morning.

An employee we spoke to said every time she went into the gas station, Shannon was always in a good mood, with a smile on her face.

Schoen was shot and killed Monday morning at the Marathon gas station at 28th and Buchanan  and her family tells us this is not the first time she had been robbed on the job.

Employees at Casa La Parrot say they are taking a proactive approach to preventing something like this from ever happening, ensuring
all employees  have their concealed carry permits.

"Sometimes at night we come and feed the birds  and that can be scary because it will be after hours and there`s not a whole lot of people around," said Brandee Taylor, an employee at Casa La Parrot who says she enjoyed seeing Schoen during her trips to the gas station.

"She`s a very super sweet woman, and I'm very saddened by this," Taylor said. "I feel deeply for her family and those people who were even closer to her than I was," she said.

