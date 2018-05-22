Jenison Baseball wins OK Black title outright

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- The Jenison baseball team clinched the OK Black title outright with a 4-1 win in the first of their doubleheader games against Mona Shores on Tuesday.

The Wildcats also won game two, 10-3, to move to 25-3 overall.

