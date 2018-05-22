Michigan Adventure opens for the season, honors military personnel with discount

Posted 7:33 AM, May 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:57AM, May 22, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan’s largest amusement and water park is set to open this weekend and is offering a special deal for active and retired US military members.

Michigan Adventure opens its gates on May 26 and announced that Funland Farm, an educational petting zoo, will return this season.

On May 27 and 28 those with a valid military ID will receive free admission to both sides of the park, and discount tickets will be available to their immediate family members.

The park will host special events throughout the season including American Heroes Week, Scout Days, Coaster Campout and Physics Day.

Tickets and season passes are now on sale.

