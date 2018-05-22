Police searching for man who robbed bank in Holland with a gun

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich– The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed the Macatawa Bank off Riley Street in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say around 4:35 p.m., a male rushed up to the counter and demanded money. They say he had a handgun at the time, but say nobody inside the business was hurt.

After obtaining some cash, police say the suspect took off in a four door Sedan with a sunroof, possibly a VW Jetta.

The suspect in the case is described as a while male between 5’3″ and 5’6″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing dark basketball shorts with a red emblem at the bottom and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

