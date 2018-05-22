Police searching for source of heroin after three fatal overdoses in Mason County

LUDINGTON, Mich– The Ludington Police Department and the State Sheriffs Cities Enforcement Narcotics Team (S.S.C.E.N.T.) are working to determine where three recent victims got their heroin after they fatally overdosed.

Investigators say the first victim, a 24-year-old male from Ludington, was found off East Melendy Street on May 11th. The following day, officials say a 34-year-old man from Ludington died off North Washington Avenue. The third victim, identified only as a 31-year-old Scottville resident, died on May 22nd.

Officials say the heroin in all three deaths is believed to have been obtained from outside the area, brought into Ludington, then used by the three individuals.

“The City of Ludington, like cities across the state and nation, is experiencing a huge surge in the use of heroin,” said Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett. “While the reasons for this reality may vary by location, the solution is universal. Individuals within each community must band together and take action! We must educate ourselves and our children in prevention, we must provide opportunities for treatment and we must continue vigorous enforcement.”

Officials are looking for assistance in deteremining the source of the heroin in connection to the recent deaths in Ludington. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 231-843-3425 or the S.S.C.E.N.T. office at 231-843-7045.