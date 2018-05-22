× Suspect arrested, accomplice at large in deadly gas station shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say they have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk but police say his accomplice is still on the run.

The owner of the gas station tells FOX 17 he plans to open back up for business Tuesday after loved ones say a mother of four, described as a loving mother and friend, died during an apparent armed robbery early Monday morning.

Family members have identified the victim as 49-year-old Shannon Schoen and say this was not the first time she had to fight off a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery suspect walked into the Marathon gas station at 28th Street and Buchanan in Wyoming and opened fire, killing the clerk, before fleeing the scene with an accomplice.

Grand Rapids police spent more than seven hours surrounding a home near Eastern and Franklin after they spotted the suspected getaway car.

It wasn’t until late Monday night, police tracked down the suspect in this case in the McDonald’s parking lot on Michigan Street near College Avenue and arrested him.

33-year-old Willie Bryant was arrested and is facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting, police say, in addition to charges after a shooting Sunday on Thomas Street in Grand Rapids that left a woman in critical condition.

As for the victim, we’re told Shannon was getting ready to celebrate her 50th birthday in July.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with memorial expenses.