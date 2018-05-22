Zuckerberg tells EU lawmakers ‘I’m sorry’

(AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is apologizing for the internet giant’s failure to prevent some of the internet tools it has developed from being misused.

During a testimony at the European Parliament Zuckerberg said Tuesday that whether it was “fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people’s information. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities.”

Speaking to a group of EU parliamentary group leaders in Brussels, he said: “That was a mistake, and I’m sorry for it.”