Diocese offers explanation for dumped headstones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Residents on Grand Rapids’ westside have been wondering about a pile of headstones found behind Holy Cross Cemetery.

A post on the We Are Westsiders Facebook page byTasha Haigh-Vesota on Tuesday showed several discarded headstones down a hill from the cemetery in the 2000 block of Walker NW.

FOX 17 asked the Diocese of Grand Rapids about the headstones Wednesday. A spokesperson says that the headstones that are behind the cemetery were replaced due to age, damage or the need to update the information on the marker. When a headstone is replaced, the family is offered the old headstone. The ones found in the pile had been declined by the deceased relatives.

The Diocese says that all the graves at Holy Cross are properly marked. They say they felt it was more appropriate to dump the old headstones on their own property rather than in a landfill.

The Diocese also says that any family member who wants assistance in claiming an old headstone should contact the cemetery.

Tasha Haigh-Vesota sent these photos of the headstones.