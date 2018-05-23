Festival of the Arts announces new exhibit and food options

Posted 10:37 AM, May 23, 2018, by

Festival of the Arts logo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The 49th Annual Festival of the Arts is just over a week away and organizers announced some changes Wednesday morning.

The festival announce a new comic book art exhibit at Rosa Parks Circle and new food booth offerings.  Included this year will be booths for root beer floats, spicy Korean nachos, an extra-long pickle and grilled cinnamon and lemon pineapple skewers. Other favorites including elephant ears, turkey legs and souvlaki will return.

The festival is June 1-3 in downtown Grand Rapids.  For the complete rundown, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s