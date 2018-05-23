× Festival of the Arts announces new exhibit and food options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The 49th Annual Festival of the Arts is just over a week away and organizers announced some changes Wednesday morning.

The festival announce a new comic book art exhibit at Rosa Parks Circle and new food booth offerings. Included this year will be booths for root beer floats, spicy Korean nachos, an extra-long pickle and grilled cinnamon and lemon pineapple skewers. Other favorites including elephant ears, turkey legs and souvlaki will return.

The festival is June 1-3 in downtown Grand Rapids. For the complete rundown, click here.