Minneapolis diners throw water at Tomi Lahren

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed but not broken after a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.

The Fox News contributor told the channel’s “Fox & Friends” Wednesday that she was eating Sunday brunch with her parents when a group of people “thought it would be funny to throw water at” her and chant profanities.

Lahren says people don’t have to like or agree with her, but that they “don’t have the right to throw things” at her. She insists she is “tough” and “can handle it.”

President Donald Trump tweeted in support of Lahren, calling her “a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday that no one has reported the incident.