Police search for missing Kalamazoo teenager

Posted 3:58 AM, May 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:01AM, May 23, 2018

Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating D’Quavion Jamal Smith, 16, who was last seen in the Comstock Township area on Monday around 7 p.m.

Smith is described as a black male, about 5’6″, around 180 pounds and was last reported to be in the 3500 Block of Comstock Village, according to police.

The teen was wearing a grey University of Michigan shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8821 or Silent Observer.

