Police: 3 arrested after thefts from Sparta phone store

SPARTA, Mich. — Police say three people are in custody after several phones were stolen from a Sparta cell phone store.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says that after the thefts at the Sprint store at 630 S. State St., the suspects fled into a nearby wooded area. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department and Michigan State Police set up a perimeter and used a helicopter and police dogs to search for the suspects. All three were eventually taken into custody, officials said.

The suspects’ names were not released.