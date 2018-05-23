Police: 3 arrested after thefts from Sparta phone store

SPARTA, Mich. — Police say three people are in custody after several phones were stolen from a Sparta cell phone store.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says that after the thefts at the Sprint store at 630 S. State St., the suspects fled into a nearby wooded area. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s department and Michigan State Police set up a perimeter and used a helicopter and police dogs to search for the suspects. All three were eventually taken into custody, officials said.
The suspects’ names were not released.
lyn nelson
I was quite frustrated with a helicopter flying over my house for at least 20 minutes, hopefully it was worth it
Kevin
I wonder how much tax money they wasted to find a private businesses property. Pathetic to use a helicopter.
MDL
They didn’t use a helicopter to retrieve property. They used it to find suspects who were reported as armed and were loose in the woods, near quite a few homes. Those woods link up to other patches of woods and swamp and go for miles. I doubt they’d have found them without the helicopter and dogs.
Kevin
The article I read never mentioned weapons. That does make a huge difference in seriousness. Thank you for the extra information. I rescind my first comment.
MDL
The article is very brief. I don’t think the police wanted to speak to the news reporters at the time it was written. They told many local residents that they were searching for armed suspects and to stay inside and lock the doors.