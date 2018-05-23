‘Producer Joe’ to return to the Free Beer and Hot Wings show

Posted 6:59 AM, May 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:26PM, May 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Listeners of the radio show Free Beer and Hot Wings on WGRD will once again hear the familiar voice of Joseph Gassmann, otherwise known as Producer Joe, over the airwaves.

Producer Joe was suspended from the show back in March after he was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation with his girlfriend.

According to the District Attorney’s office of Dupage County, Illinois the charges against Gassman were dismissed because the alleged victim did not show up to court.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings show posted a video on their Facebook page Wednesday morning announcing Producer Joe’s return and saying that he will address his suspension on air.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 comments