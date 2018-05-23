Sheriff: Two dead in crash near Paw Paw

Posted 2:05 PM, May 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:37PM, May 23, 2018

PAW PAW, Mich. - Two people have died in a crash in Van Buren County Wednesday afternoon.

The Van Buren County Sheriff tells FOX 17 that the crash happened in the 46000 block of M-40, just outside Paw Paw, just before Noon.

Police say that the collision was between an SUV and a truck.  The truck caught fire after the crash and both people inside the truck were killed.  The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The medical examiner is at the scene. The sheriff says that it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, but they suspect distracted driving could have been a factor.

The crash also took out a utility pole and some in the area lost power.

 

