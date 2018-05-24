× 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery US-131 crash

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – One person is dead another is injured after a fiery crash that closed a portion of U.S. 131 for hours Thursday.

It happened just before 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near Pine Island Drive.

We’re told three vehicles were involved, and two of them caught fire sending thick black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Police say a 64-year-old Grand Rapids man died at the scene, and a 56-year-old man was injured. The other driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.