School closings

1st Air Quality Action Day of 2018 issued for Friday

Posted 2:02 PM, May 24, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. – Heat and humidity are coming and Friday will be West Michigan’s first Air Quality Action Day of the season.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has issued the alert for Friday, May 25th for Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren Counties.  The alert is also in effect for southeastern Michigan.

The DEQ says that ozone levels in the alert areas are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that cause ozone formation including refueling vehicles, using gas lawn mowers and lighter fluid on grills.  People with asthma and other respiratory diseases may want to limit outdoor exposure and exertion.

The forecast for Friday is expected to be about 86 degrees.  Get the latest forecasts here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s