‘Buses by the Beach’ event shows off vintage vehicles while helping out burn victims

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday weekend, you may want to head to West Olive where there’s an event that’s going vintage.

It’s called ‘Buses by the Beach’ and close to 140 Volkswagen Buses are pulling up near Camp Blodgett. The three day festival is fun for the whole family and is for a great cause.

“The bus helps you slow down life. You go at the bus's pace, you go on bus time instead of normal time and you get there when the bus wants you to get there,” says Jon Shears who is the president of ‘Buses by the Beach’.

The buses sport a unique character from a time that just keeps moving along. The event started in 2002 and for 16 years it’s been raising money for a great cause.

All proceeds go to ‘The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors’.

Bus owners say they enjoy the lifestyle the iconic vehicles produce.

“Everybody’s always giving peace sign thumbs up. There’s so many positives to it. When you drive it anywhere you’re always going to get smiles,” said Tom State who owns "Buster the Bus."

The love of the bus has the power to bring generations of families together.

“It’s totally a family event. We have three kids and all of them have buses and they will come down here with our grand kids and it’s just really a neat atmosphere," said Christie Start, who's been coming to the event for nine years now.

Those who take part say, once you get bit by the 'bus bug,' it’s hard to stop.

“It gets in your blood and it’s hard to get rid of it. I’ve had buses since I was 15 years old. They become part of your life and part of your lifestyle,” says Shears.

And remember don’t call them vans, because bus owners will be quick to correct you.

“I called my bus a van once and I got yelled at. It is not a van it is a bus. Bus life makes you happy,” says Shears.

All are welcome and you don’t need a bus to join the party.

You can park for the day for $20.00 and weekend passes are available for $90.00 and that includes camping.