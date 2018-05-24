Osprey making comeback in Grand Rapids area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. - Birds of prey have been spotted in West Michigan and the osprey is making a comeback.

A nest has been located in a cell phone tower in a industrial area off Park Street in Walker.

Experts at the Blandford Nature Center tell FOX 17 that the osprey are a species that is something like a hawk or a falcon. More have been spotted around West Michigan especially near the Fish Ladder on the Grand River, where they hunt.

Blandford experts say that as the Grand Rapids area grows, we may see more osprey, because of the river and the tall buildings make good nesting spots. The city could actually keep them safer, because of fewer predators.

Osprey are only dangerous to people if you disturb their nests. They were on the Michigan Threatened Species list, but were taken off the list in the early 2000s.