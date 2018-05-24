Osprey spotted near Grand River, more could be coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. - Osprey have been spotted throughout Kent County and bird experts believe more could be coming.

Bird experts tell us Osprey are a species of bird all of their own, somewhere between a hawk and a falcon. They've been spotted hunting along the Grand River at Fish Ladder Park and nesting in a cell phone tower located in a gravel yard near Park St. Lori Lomora, a wildlife manager at Blandford Nature Center believes Osprey may be seeking safety in the city.

"Somethings being in the city means less predators for them," Lomora said. "They've been doing so much better in the last few years that they've spread out and learned about fish and hunting space here."