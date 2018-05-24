School closings

Prepare for your next big hike with gear from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Posted 12:06 PM, May 24, 2018, by

From the animals frolicking to the beautiful wildflowers, there are so many great things to see when exploring the great outdoors in West Michigan.

Todd and Leigh Ann decided that they wanted to do a little bit more exploring, but they didn't have the proper gear. Thanks to Bill and Paul's Sporthaus they were more than prepared to take on part of the North Country Trail.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Prepare for your next hike or backpacking trip by checking out their supplies online at billandpauls.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s