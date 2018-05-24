Prepare for your next big hike with gear from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the animals frolicking to the beautiful wildflowers, there are so many great things to see when exploring the great outdoors in West Michigan.

Todd and Leigh Ann decided that they wanted to do a little bit more exploring, but they didn't have the proper gear. Thanks to Bill and Paul's Sporthaus they were more than prepared to take on part of the North Country Trail.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Prepare for your next hike or backpacking trip by checking out their supplies online at billandpauls.com.