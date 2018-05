VICKSBURG, Mich. – A silo buckled in Vicksburg, prompting fears of a dust explosion.

Crews responded to H&H Feed and Grain on reports of a silo collapse. First responders found one silo that had buckled about a quarter of the way down. Grain was flowing from three spots, causing a dust cloud.

Crews were concerned about a dust explosion, so the area was evacuated. No injuries were reported and the scene has been rendered stable.

There is no word on what caused the incident.