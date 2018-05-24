Smart Shopper Alert: Memorial Day Sales offering deep discounts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always important to remember what Memorial Day is all about, but many retailers mark the occasion and "unofficial start to summer" by throwing huge sales. From thrift stores to Tanger Outlets, there's some money to be saved...and spent.

Great Lakes Furnishings, 2995 28th St SE, Kentwood : I just love this locally family owned and operated store. They offer everything from living and dining room furniture, to handmade wall signs and vintage items. To honor their first anniversary, a big yellow tent has been set up with deals of up to 60 percent off! If you spend $1,000, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a weekend getaway. Also, no purchase is necessary to win a $1,000 shopping spree by going to this link. The sale runs until June 3.

Kindel & Company, 241 Culver St., Saugatuck : Now through Monday, May 28, from 11a.m. to 7p.m. stop by to help them celebrate their first anniversary! Store wide savings, too.

Big Lots : From patio furniture and cushions, to outdoor pillows and decor, Big Lots is having their Biggest Outdoor Furniture Sale of the Year. But after scouring the ad, I found that the savings continue throughout lots of areas of the store, from storage and electronics to bake ware and beyond! Click here to learn more.

Tanger Outlets, Grand Rapids : Come join the fun during Tanger Outlets' Family Fest Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 25 thru Sunday, May 27. This is going to be fun for the whole family! All kinds of giant yard games, food trucks and deep discounts from their 77 stores. Too many deals to mention, but you can find some of them here. Keep in mind, that the wonderful sales actually continue through the 28th.

Lowes : Here in West Michigan, yard work is always top of the list for many people during the extended weekend. Lowes is aware and has slashed prices on things like Mulch, now just $2.00 a bag. Prices have been slashed on grills, outdoor furniture and more. Click here for details.

Menards : Running all the way until Sunday, June 3, is Menards "Race to Savings" sale. From patriotic lighting to tents and coolers, lots of great deals.

Meijer : Prepare for shopping madness at Meijer! This super retailer is running a four-day salle from Friday, May 25 thru Monday, May 28. Plus, they are offering "Meijer Bucks" offering you additional savings on some items. To see details, click here.

Flea and Antique Markets:

Burley Park, M-46 just east of US 131 in Howard City

Allegan Antiques Market 150 Allegan County Fair Dr. : I can't believe that even I haven't checked this one out, because so many people say it's one of the best in the country! More than 400 vendors in all types of antiques.

Don't forget, a great resource to compare all shopping flyers is the website flipp

Have a safe and wonderful Memorial Day weekend everyone!