Children’s Advocacy Center offers parents advice on ‘Show Dogs’ movie

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- You may have heard about the controversy surrounding a new children's movie called 'Show Dogs'.

Some groups say the movie is sending the wrong message to kids about sexual abuse.

The movie is about a rottweiler police canine attempting to enter the world of show dogs but the National Center of Sexual Exploitation says there are scenes in the film that include tactics used by child abusers.

Movie producers say the film is just in-line with a common practice at real dog shows but after consideration, two scenes will be removed and the movie will be redistributed.

We spoke to the The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County to get tips on how parents can talk to their kids about this movie.

"An important message for parents to talk with their children about is that autonomy over their own body and consent so teaching children that the touches that they give and receive should be welcome and should be wanted," Sarah Soehnel, Kids have Rights Program Manager.

"So if someone wants to hug them and they don't want to have a hug it is okay to say no to that and the same is true for the touches that they give others as well. If someone is telling them no, to listen and respect that no because that lays the ground work, that early foundation for consent," Soehnel said.