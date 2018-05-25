Easy patriotic snacks for Memorial Day

The words "dish-to-pass" don't have to frazzle you! There's no reason to spend a lot of time in the kitchen to prepare food for that Memorial Day party you're going to.
Here are two great ideas that require no cooking at all, and are quick to make too!
Nutter Butter Flip Flop Cookies
Materials:
- Nutter Butter cookies
- Tube of frosting
- Small edibles to decorate with (sprinkles, M&Ms, etc.)
Patriotic Chocolate Chip Sandwiches
Materials:
- Chocolate Chip cookies
- Frosting
- Red, White and Blue sprinkles