Easy patriotic snacks for Memorial Day

Posted 11:07 AM, May 25, 2018, by

The words "dish-to-pass" don't have to frazzle you! There's no reason to spend a lot of time in the kitchen to prepare food for that Memorial Day party you're going to.

Here are two great ideas that require no cooking at all, and are quick to make too!

Nutter Butter Flip Flop Cookies

Materials:

  • Nutter Butter cookies
  • Tube of frosting
  • Small edibles to decorate with (sprinkles, M&Ms, etc.)

Patriotic Chocolate Chip Sandwiches

Materials:

  • Chocolate Chip cookies
  • Frosting
  • Red, White and Blue sprinkles

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s