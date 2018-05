× Here are the worst times to travel for the Memorial Day holiday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are one of the many thousands planning to travel for Memorial Day the creators of the navigation app ‘Waze‘ have predicted which times will be the worst to travel this weekend.

You will want to avoid traveling between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday and between 12-2 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Anytime after is good.

As many people head home Tuesday, you will want to avoid traffic between 3-5 p.m.