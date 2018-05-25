Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Plan on traveling for Memorial Day? There's an app predicting which times will be the worst to travel this weekend.

According to the creators of the navigation app "Waze," between 3 and 5 p.m. is said to be one of the worst times, and between 12 and 2 p.m. between Saturday and Monday. Any time after that will be good to travel.

As many people head home Tuesday, avoid traffic between 3 and 5 p.m.

2. There a special event going on this weekend that's all about vintage and nostalgia, and it's all for a good cause. Buses by the Beach is going on in West Olive, and will feature more than 100 classic VW buses from all over the Midwest.

For the last 16 years, the event has been raising money for an organization called "The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors," which helps people readjust to life after their injuries.

It costs $20 to park for the day, and weekend passes that include camping cost $90.

3. A coffee shop in West Michigan has been serving cold brews for years, and now they're in the running for $20,000.

Soldadera Coffee, which translates to "woman soldier", is a family oriented business in Grand Rapids inspired by women of the Mexican revolution. While they couldn't be soldiers, they brewed coffee for servicemen.

Now, the shop is in a competition; a local business called Start Garden launched an initiative, looking for 100 good ideas, with the prize being $20,000.

The owners say their business is about female and minority empowerment, and they've seen a lot of support already. The coffee shop has already won three other competitions that Start Garden held. They'll find out if they won this latest contest in July.

They're also releasing a new cold brew that's also inspired by the Mexican revolution; it's brewed in a clay pot with a blend of sugar and spices.

4. KFC may have the perfect pair of items to bring to a pool party this summer. The fast food chain is offering sweepstakes winners a life sized Colonel Sanders pool floatie.

The circular design of the Colonel's hands are big enough to hold a bucket of KFC on one side, and a drink of choice on the other. Winners will be selected on June 23.

The floaties will then be mailed off, and are scheduled to arrive just in time for the 4th of July weekend.

5. A Wisconsin store goes for a Guinness World Record with a towering display. The new Meijer store in Grand Chute is in the record books for the World's Tallest Bath Tissue Pyramid.

They teamed up with Kimberly Clark to break the record. The pyramid has more than 25,000 rolls of toilet paper, stands over 14 feet tall and 19 feet wide.

The team behind this world record construction consisted of 14 volunteers and took about 10 hours to build.

A display in Brazil previously help the record.