Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ottawa County crash

Posted 7:03 AM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:07AM, May 25, 2018

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County say a motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash early Friday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Riley Street at 120th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies say the driver of a car was pulling out of Waverly Shores trailer park when a motorcycle driving westbound on Riley Street crashed into the back of it.

The motorcycle driver was hospitalized with  serious injuries and the other driver was not injured.

No names have been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s