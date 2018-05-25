Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ottawa County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County say a motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash early Friday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Riley Street at 120th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies say the driver of a car was pulling out of Waverly Shores trailer park when a motorcycle driving westbound on Riley Street crashed into the back of it.

The motorcycle driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and the other driver was not injured.

No names have been released.