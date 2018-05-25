× Weather may be warm, but Lake Michigan water will not be

WEST MICHIGAN – Get ready for a beautiful Memorial Day weekend to unofficially kick off the warm summer months!

Plenty of sunshine and temperatures expected above average means many Michiganders will be heading to the lakeshore. Even though it feels like summer around town, Lake Michigan is not in full summer mode just yet.

Air temperatures are forecasted to be in the 80s and 90s, but the lake water is still ranging from 40 to 60 degrees which is considered cold water temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, roughly 20 percent of those who fall in cold water die in the first minute of immersion due to cold water shock. The shock of the cold water or over exposure can cause your body to rapidly lose heat and eventually muscle control.

Be smart on the water this weekend using your best judgement to always wear a life jacket and limit your time in the water.

For all the latest forecast details and updates follow the FOX 17 Weather team here.