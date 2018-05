× Annual Spring Peddlers Market open in downtown Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — You can grab some locally handmade goods down at the annual Spring Peddlers Market.

The market is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Church St. in downtown Zeeland.

You can find locally handmade goods from clothing, art, jewelry, botanical’s, and more.

There will also be live music for entertainment, and food trucks for some treats.

For more information visit www.cityofzeeland.com