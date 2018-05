× Military night at Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich. — It’s military night at Berlin Raceway.

It’s happening at the track located in Marne on Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

You can watch some racing while honoring vets, and enjoying fireworks with the family.

There will be food and drink specials, with one dollar hot dogs, and one dollar beers.

Military members get in free with a valid i.d., other adults are 12 dollars, kids ages 8 to 11 are 5 dollars, and children under 7 are free.