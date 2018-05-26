Police: Three people killed in St. Joseph County crash

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say three people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:18 a.m. at Fairchild Road and Kilinger Lk Road in St. Joseph County’s Lockport Township.

Police say Damian Long, 23, was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable when the vehicle entered a curve, lost control and struck a tree. Christina Slusher,29, and Kassidy Robinette, 20, were inside the vehicle as well. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to split in half, killing all three people inside.