Police: Three people killed in St. Joseph County crash

Posted 11:05 PM, May 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13PM, May 26, 2018

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Police say three people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:18 a.m. at Fairchild Road and Kilinger Lk Road in St. Joseph County’s Lockport Township.

Police say Damian Long, 23, was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable when the vehicle entered a curve, lost control and struck a tree. Christina Slusher,29, and Kassidy Robinette, 20, were inside the vehicle as well.   The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to split in half, killing all three people inside.

