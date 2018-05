× Cyber security firm brings jobs to West Michigan

SPARTA, Mich. — Dozens of jobs are coming to West Michigan thanks to a cyber security firm opening a new lab.

The Virginia based security firm ‘GRIMM’ plans to open a new research lab in Sparta.

The company will be teaming up with local corporations, investing more than half a million dollars into the new structure.

We’re also told the main focus will be Michigan’s cyber security.

Sparta’s city manager is welcoming the business with open arms,¬†and hopes to have doors opening within the next three years.