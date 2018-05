NEWAYGO- The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating two people who stole liquor from a store over the holiday weekend.

On its Facebook page, the department posted the theft at The Croton Bay Trading Post happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night.

The suspects were seen wearing black hoodies, one with a pizza company’s logo on the back. Officials say the pair then left in a red passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information about the theft is being asked to call 231-689-7303