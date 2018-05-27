× Alleged drunk driver crashes into side of home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A drunk driver is behind bars this morning after crashing into a home.

This happening just after 2 a.m. on Plainfield Ave. near Fuller in Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver drove his car through the side of a home into the living room.

They say the driver, who is now in custody, suffered minor injuries but is expected to be ok, their name has not been released.